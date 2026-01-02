John Mayer, McG on why they purchased Henson Studios and what the future holds

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



John Mayer and filmmaker McG purchased the historic Henson Studios for $44 million, renaming it Chaplin Studios to preserve the iconic Hollywood recording complex. The property has hosted albums by Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Guns N’ Roses, but faces challenges from cheap home recording technology and streaming economics. The owners plan to create a collaborative creative environment while maintaining the studio’s family-oriented culture and significance to the Hollywood community.