John Mayer, McG on why they purchased Henson Studios and what the future holds
John Mayer, McG on why they purchased Henson Studios and what the future holds

Mark Potts.
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Mark E. Potts and Mikael Wood
John Mayer and filmmaker McG purchased the historic Henson Studios for $44 million, renaming it Chaplin Studios to preserve the iconic Hollywood recording complex. The property has hosted albums by Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Guns N’ Roses, but faces challenges from cheap home recording technology and streaming economics. The owners plan to create a collaborative creative environment while maintaining the studio’s family-oriented culture and significance to the Hollywood community.
