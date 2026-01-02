Advertisement
California

The end of a cupcake era

By Rebecca Castillo
The iconic cupcake shop Sprinkles abruptly closed all of their stores on New Year’s Eve, giving almost no notice to employees and patrons.

Sprinkles was established in 2005 and quickly gained popularity in the 2010s, when it opened its first 24 hour “cupcake ATM.”

@bexcastillo chatted with @breijo to learn more.
