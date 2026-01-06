John Mayer and McG Reveal Plans for Historic Lot as Academy Finally Recognizes Casting Directors
John Mayer and filmmaker McG have purchased the historic Henson Studios, renaming it Chaplin Studios and investing millions to preserve its legacy as a collaborative creative space for artists. Meanwhile, the Academy Awards will honor casting directors for the first time, recognizing the behind-the-scenes professionals whose instincts and persistence shape films by finding the right actors for every role.