Wall Street Extends Rally with Amazon, Nvidia, Restaurant Stocks Jumping | The Financial Market

Stocks are continuing to rally on Tuesday afternoon. Nvidia is jumping after CEO Jensen Huang outlined the next phase of AI at CES, while restaurant stocks are rallying on analyst upgrades and Vistra is climbing on a $4 billion acquisition.

