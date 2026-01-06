Wall Street Extends Rally with Amazon, Nvidia, Restaurant Stocks Jumping | The Financial Market
Stocks are continuing to rally on Tuesday afternoon. Nvidia is jumping after CEO Jensen Huang outlined the next phase of AI at CES, while restaurant stocks are rallying on analyst upgrades and Vistra is climbing on a $4 billion acquisition.
- Share via
Stocks are continuing to rally on Tuesday afternoon. Nvidia is jumping after CEO Jensen Huang outlined the next phase of AI at CES, while restaurant stocks are rallying on analyst upgrades and Vistra is climbing on a $4 billion acquisition.