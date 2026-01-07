All the Walls Came Down

When the L.A. fires destroyed filmmaker Ondi Timoner’s home, she returned from a shoot abroad to find her beloved town of Altadena in ruins and neighbors facing displacement. The first film of its kind about these fires, “All the Walls Came Down” follows activist Heavenly Hughes and the community as they rally in solidarity, revealing remarkable resilience amid climate catastrophe.

On Jan. 8, 2025, I received a text while filming in Europe that no one ever wants to get: My home in Altadena was burned to the ground. Everything — irreplaceable footage, journals, hard drives, our wedding video, everything my son ever created — was reduced to ashes. I returned to find nothing but rubble where a lifetime of creativity, love, and living had once flourished.



I’ve spent much of my career documenting resilience in others — people forging ahead against all odds, creating meaning out of chaos. But this time, I found myself on the other side of the lens… Losing our home was not just the loss of shelter; it was a stripping away of identity, memory, and legacy. In the days that followed, I experienced a kind of homelessness — disoriented, unmoored, unsure where to begin.



“All the Walls Came Down” as born not from a desire to tell my own story, but from an overwhelming need to make sense of this historic disaster and to tell my community’s story. I knew from documenting my father Eli’s last days as a way to survive his passing, which resulted in my film “Last Flight Home” that despite feeling intense pain and grief, if I didn’t muster the strength to document, I wouldn’t have the material to transform the experience down the road into something meaningful for others — if in fact there was something meaningful to share. So I teamed up with my nephew, Eli Timoner, whose parents also lost their Altadena home about a mile south of mine, and a number of local camera people, to capture the chaos that unfolded over the six months following the fire which destroyed more than 9,400 structures, over 6,000 homes, over 60% of the town.



The film began as a meditation on impermanence and the fragility of everything we assume to be stable. But then, amid the devastation, I found something remarkable: We became more aware and caring of each other as neighbors than we ever were when we lived next door to one another.



I didn’t realize as I faced my own ruins, that I would end up documenting an urgent situation regarding the future of Altadena. The story turned toward many long-established Black and Latino families who have called Altadena home for generations and now face displacement. That’s when I became determined to finish the film as quickly as possible, so that it could have an impact on the future of my community.



This film is not just about fire; it’s about transformation. We titled it “All the Walls Came Down” because when our once-siloed lives were forever changed overnight, and none of us could go home again. The walls of race, class and culture also came down, and my neighbors and I found strength and healing in standing together as a community and helping each other.



We might be the first climate refugees, but we won’t be the last. We live in a time of accelerating disaster, where fire, flood, and loss are becoming commonplace. But if walls can fall in an instant, perhaps the walls that divide us — between filmmaker and subject, between housed and unhoused, between past and future — can also come down.