Grok Faces Backlash Over Safety as Silicon Valley AI Funding Hits Record Highs
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is facing backlash after it generated sexualized images of children, raising serious questions about content safeguards as watchdogs report a sharp rise in AI-enabled abuse. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley startups raised a record $150 billion in 2025, with AI companies dominating the biggest deals, but analysts warn the boom could create long-term risks if the technology fails to deliver on its promises.