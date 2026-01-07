Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:09
Grok Faces Backlash Over Safety as Silicon Valley AI Funding Hits Record Highs
Grok Faces Backlash Over Safety as Silicon Valley AI Funding Hits Record Highs

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is facing backlash after it generated sexualized images of children, raising serious questions about content safeguards as watchdogs report a sharp rise in AI-enabled abuse. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley startups raised a record $150 billion in 2025, with AI companies dominating the biggest deals, but analysts warn the boom could create long-term risks if the technology fails to deliver on its promises.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

