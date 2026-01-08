New California tool can stop brokers from selling your personal online data

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed state Senate Bill 362, also known as the Delete Act, which directed the California Privacy Protection Agency to create a first-of-its-kind single website on which residents could order all registered data brokers in the state to delete their personal information.



Data brokers are required by state law to register with the agency and pay a yearly registration fee; failure to do so could result in civil penalties and fees. There are more than 500 data brokers currently registered, online data show.