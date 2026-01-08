Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:01
New California tool can stop brokers from selling your personal online data
California

New California tool can stop brokers from selling your personal online data

Karen Garcia.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Karen Garcia and Brenda Elizondo
In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed state Senate Bill 362, also known as the Delete Act, which directed the California Privacy Protection Agency to create a first-of-its-kind single website on which residents could order all registered data brokers in the state to delete their personal information.

Data brokers are required by state law to register with the agency and pay a yearly registration fee; failure to do so could result in civil penalties and fees. There are more than 500 data brokers currently registered, online data show.
California
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement