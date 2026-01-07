Adobe’s Allison Blais on Generative AI, Art and Creativity, and Leading with Curiosity

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Allison Blais, Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff of Digital Media at Adobe, joins L.A. Times Studios to discuss how Adobe Firefly is reshaping the creative landscape. Blais shares her perspective on leading business strategy at the center of the creator economy, and she also reveals how staying curious and keeping a running list of everything she wants to learn shapes her approach to high-stakes decision-making in one of tech’s fastest-moving fields.