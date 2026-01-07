Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:03
Evangeline Lilly Reveals Traumatic Brain Injury; Mickey Rourke Faces L.A. Eviction Battle
Headlines

Evangeline Lilly Reveals Traumatic Brain Injury; Mickey Rourke Faces L.A. Eviction Battle

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Evangeline Lilly says a traumatic fall at a Hawaii beach last year left her with lasting brain damage, with scans showing reduced brain function following the accident. The actress shared that recovery will be a long process and has received public support from friends and co-stars. Meanwhile, Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his Los Angeles rental after falling nearly $60,000 behind on rent. Supporters raised close to $100,000 through a GoFundMe, though reports suggest the actor may have already moved out.
HeadlinesLA Times Studios
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

