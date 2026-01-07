OneMeta’s Saul Leal on the Complexities of AI Translation, and Building a More Understanding World

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, discusses with L.A. Times Studios how his company is transforming real-time communication through AI-powered translation, transcription, and captioning technology. From phone calls to public events and online meetings, OneMeta is working through more than just language barriers, it’s addressing the role of dialects, accents, and cultural nuance in high-stakes settings, like healthcare and finance. Leal explores what it takes to build trust in AI-mediated translation, how the technology has evolved in recent years, and whether these tools might discourage people from learning new languages altogether.