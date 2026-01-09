Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:05
A clash over the rebirth of ‘the Snake’
California

Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
The Snake section of Mulholland Highway reopened in December after a seven-year closure, igniting conflict between racing enthusiasts and residents seeking peace. Nearby residents at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park face relentless noise, dangerous driving and fear of fiery crashes near the popular motorsport destination. Social media and new car technology have attracted younger, less-experienced drivers who are unaware of the road’s dangers and impact on the community.
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

