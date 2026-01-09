A clash over the rebirth of ‘the Snake’

The Snake section of Mulholland Highway reopened in December after a seven-year closure, igniting conflict between racing enthusiasts and residents seeking peace. Nearby residents at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park face relentless noise, dangerous driving and fear of fiery crashes near the popular motorsport destination. Social media and new car technology have attracted younger, less-experienced drivers who are unaware of the road’s dangers and impact on the community.