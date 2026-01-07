Intuit’s Chris Moneta on How MediaLabs is Transforming Small Business Advertising

Chris Moneta, Director of Strategy and Operations at Intuit SMB MediaLabs reveals how the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax is transforming into an advertising partner for brands looking to reach small business owners. Moneta explains what MediaLabs is, how Intuit saw a gap in the market, and why the company is leveraging platforms like The Trade Desk to connect advertisers with entrepreneurs. From the rise of Connected TV to moving beyond traditional “spray and pray” advertising strategies, Moneta discusses how unique customer insights are reshaping B2B marketing. He also shares what types of brands see the strongest performance targeting SMBs, what MediaLabs is testing now that seemed unrealistic just a few years ago, and where the relationship between big data and television is headed next.