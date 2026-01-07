Stocks Notch Fresh Records, Dow Losing Some Steam | The Financial Market
Stocks are mixed Wednesday after fresh record highs, with Meta delaying its smart-glasses rollout amid strong U.S. demand, robots driving CES optimism and new data pointing to a cooling but still balanced labor market.
