One year after the Eaton fire, delayed insurance payouts leave families in limbo

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



One year after the Eaton and Palisades fires, survivors described a recovery marked by uneven progress, with some households beginning to rebuild while many others remain displaced, their savings dwindling as payments they are owed arrive slowly or not at all.





Dozens of survivors gathered Wednesday morning and recounted their experiences one year after the fires. Many of them shared their ongoing displacement, mounting debt, housing instability and being at the edge of homelessness.