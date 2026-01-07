T-Mobile’s Danny Medico on Media Strategy, Measurement, and the Future of Marketing

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Danny Medico, Director of Media Analytics at T-Mobile, tackles one of the biggest questions at CES: what does a strong media strategy look like in the age of AI? With T-Mobile reporting $81.4 billion in revenue and serving 140 million subscribers, according to recent data, Medico explains how and why platforms can now optimize faster than humans, what it means for measurement to be the “”connective tissue”” of strategy, and what breaks when brands get it wrong. He dives into cross-channel optimization, and why “”garbage in, garbage out”” still matters in a world of AI tools. Medico also addresses how companies can avoid falling behind, and whether large organizations like T-Mobile are considering the environmental footprint of AI usage.”