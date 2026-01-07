Adobe’s Denise Colella on Political Division, Fragmented Attention, and the Future of Brand Loyalty

Denise Colella, Vice President of Global Digital Strategy at Adobe, discusses how brands can connect with consumers in an era of political division, fractured attention, and declining loyalty. Leading digital strategy for Adobe’s Media, Entertainment, Telecom, and Financial Services sectors, Colella explains what’s fundamentally different about consumer engagement today, especially in a politically divisive world. She breaks down what it means to integrate data and creativity in real-time, why audiences are so fragmented, and how brands can build and rebuild trust by being smarter, not louder. Colella explores Adobe’s position at the intersection of content creation, creativity, and data, and shares lessons from TV and streaming that apply to digital-first brands.