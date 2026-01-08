Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:11
Mickey Rourke “Humiliated” by Eviction Fundraiser; Plus, the Visionaries Behind Bad Bunny
Headlines

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Mickey Rourke has turned down $100,000 raised by fans to stop his eviction due to unpaid rent, calling the GoFundMe effort humiliating as his manager details unsafe living conditions and recent efforts to stabilize his housing. Then, meet Cliqua, the Mexican American directing duo behind videos for Bad Bunny and the Weeknd, as they trace their rise from local projects to major artists and share their move toward feature filmmaking with a new project in development.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

