ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver in Trump’s latest immigration operation

The Department of Homeland Security deployed 2,000 federal agents for what it describes as its largest immigration enforcement operation ever in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.



The surge focuses on fraud allegations involving the region’s Somali community, with agents investigating fraud, human smuggling and unlawful employment practices.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the operation as “a show of cameras,” while community groups report increased fear and heightened federal presence.