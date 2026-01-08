NBCUniversal’s Ryan McConville on Cross-Platform Ads, AI Targeting, and the Streaming Boom

Ryan McConville, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at NBCUniversal, breaks down the company’s new cross-platform ad tools designed to deliver the right ads to the right person at the right time. McConville explains why live events have become central to the advertising conversation and how NBCU is using AI to place ads in real time. He discusses the Performance Insights Hub’s ability to give advertisers mid-campaign flexibility. And while streaming was once seen as ad-free TV, that’s not the case now. McConville explores why that shift happened, whether consumers have accepted it or are pushing back, and what the biggest misconception advertisers still have about streaming ads.