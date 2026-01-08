Advertisement
Celestica’s Ganesha Rasiah on Generative AI and Solving Real Problems
Celestica’s Ganesha Rasiah on Generative AI and Solving Real Problems

By Faith PinnowHost 
Ganesha Rasiah is the Senior Vice President and GM of Enterprise AI Platforms at Celestica, the Canadian multinational design, manufacturing, hardware, and supply chain electronics company. Rasiah discusses where AI, and more specifically generative AI is headed in our economy. He focuses on building software solutions for AI in a hybrid world, and is keenly interested in enabling agentic workflows for knowledge workers.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

