Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:30
Big Tech Struggles, Small Cap Russell 2000 Hits Record | The Financial Market (01-08-2026)
NYSE MARKETPLACE

Big Tech Struggles, Small Cap Russell 2000 Hits Record | The Financial Market (01-08-2026)

Stocks are mixed Thursday afternoon. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft lead tech losses, while Amazon and Alphabet hold up. Small-cap and defense stocks are strong and Constellation Brands climbs after an earnings beat.

Stocks are mixed Thursday afternoon. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft lead tech losses, while Amazon and Alphabet hold up. Small-cap and defense stocks are strong and Constellation Brands climbs after an earnings beat.
NYSE MARKETPLACELA Times Studios

MORE FROM NYSE

New All-Time High: Why the Dow, Energy, and Tech are Climbing Today

NYSE Market Updates Promo Image

Santa Claus Rally Hits a Wall: Tech and Travel Sink While Disney Shines

Stocks Tread Water as Investors Eye Santa Claus Rally and Nvidia News

TSA Implements New Fees, Amazon Launches AI Chatbot and Oscars Move to YouTube

From AI Wish Lists to Black Currant: How Rising Prices Are Redefining How We Shop and Dine in 2025

Caroline Woods NYSE

Tech Leading the Way: Nasdaq Climbs as Oracle and Nvidia Power Friday Market Gains

NYSE Market Updates Promo Image

Stocks Surge as November Inflation Hits Cooler-Than-Expected Levels

NYSE Market Updates Promo Image

Nasdaq Slumps as Investors Swap Tech Giants for Defensive Safe Havens

Mixed November Labor Data Stalls Market; Falling Oil Prices Boost Travel Sector

Stocks trade lower to start final week of 2025 as tech stumbles

QXO listed on NYSE

Stocks Finish Week Higher on Cooler Inflation Data; Netflix Eyes Warner Bros.

NWAX ringing NYSE bell

Stocks Lack Direction as Investors Weigh Mixed Jobs Data; Dollar General and Salesforce Rally