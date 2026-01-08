Big Tech Struggles, Small Cap Russell 2000 Hits Record | The Financial Market (01-08-2026)

Stocks are mixed Thursday afternoon. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft lead tech losses, while Amazon and Alphabet hold up. Small-cap and defense stocks are strong and Constellation Brands climbs after an earnings beat.

