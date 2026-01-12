Advertisement
VIDEO | 21:42
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on Bringing Blockchain to Wall Street and Modernizing Public Markets
CES

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on Bringing Blockchain to Wall Street and Modernizing Public Markets

By Faith PinnowHost 
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, renowned medical doctor turned entrepreneur and owner of L.A. Times Media Group, discusses his company NANT Global Finance’s bold effort to create a fully integrated, blockchain-enabled capital markets platform. The initiative could modernize how public stocks are traded and settled using regulated blockchain infrastructure — and to make that happen, NANT finalized the acquisition of certain key players in the fintech space. Soon-Shiong explains what makes this effort unique from past blockchain projects and what it might mean for the Los Angeles Times to be involved in this. He also shares his vision for how public markets will look in five years.
CES
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

MORE LA TIMES STUDIOS @ CES

Advertisement