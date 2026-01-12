Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on Bringing Blockchain to Wall Street and Modernizing Public Markets

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, renowned medical doctor turned entrepreneur and owner of L.A. Times Media Group, discusses his company NANT Global Finance’s bold effort to create a fully integrated, blockchain-enabled capital markets platform. The initiative could modernize how public stocks are traded and settled using regulated blockchain infrastructure — and to make that happen, NANT finalized the acquisition of certain key players in the fintech space. Soon-Shiong explains what makes this effort unique from past blockchain projects and what it might mean for the Los Angeles Times to be involved in this. He also shares his vision for how public markets will look in five years.