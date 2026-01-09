Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Oversonic Robotics’ Fabio Puglia on Cognitive Robotics
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of L.A. Times Media Group, joins Fabio Puglia, physicist and Chairman of Oversonic Robotics, to discuss their partnership on cognitive robotics technology that could revolutionize healthcare and more. Oversonic Robotics believes in making cognitive robotics an asset to aid and help people, seeing a future where humans and robots can grow side by side. Dr. Soon-Shiong shares his passion for working with cognitively experienced robots, and how he can bring important medical knowledge to the Oversonic Robotics team.