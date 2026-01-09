Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:25
Monks’ Wesley ter Haar on Winning the Gen AI Disruption and Where Creativity Meets Tech
Monks’ Wesley ter Haar on Winning the Gen AI Disruption and Where Creativity Meets Tech

By Faith PinnowHost 
Wesley ter Haar, Co-Founder and Chief AI and Revenue Officer at Monks. Based in Amsterdam, he’s also a board member of S4Capital. His mission is for Monks and their clients to win the industry’s Gen AI disruption. As a foudning leader of a digital-first company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services, he explores where creativity comes to play in big business and tech conversations, especially in a world being shaped by and with AI.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

