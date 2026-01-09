Monks’ Wesley ter Haar on Winning the Gen AI Disruption and Where Creativity Meets Tech

Wesley ter Haar, Co-Founder and Chief AI and Revenue Officer at Monks. Based in Amsterdam, he’s also a board member of S4Capital. His mission is for Monks and their clients to win the industry’s Gen AI disruption. As a foudning leader of a digital-first company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services, he explores where creativity comes to play in big business and tech conversations, especially in a world being shaped by and with AI.