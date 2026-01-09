Proto Hologram’s David Nussbaum and Monks’ Adonya Ourshalimian on the Future of Holograms and AI

David Nussbaum, Founder of Proto Hologram and Adonya Ourshalimian, Head of Product Portfolio at Monks, discuss how hologram technology is moving from science fiction to reality—appearing even in health clinics. Nussbaum explains what finally made this decades-old promise possible, why clinics should utilize holograms instead of hiring more doctors, or utilizing video-based services. Ourshalimian weighs in on which industries will adopt holograms first, how AI intersects with holographic content creation, and addresses concerns about the existential dangers of AI.