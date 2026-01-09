CTA’s Kinsey Fabrizio on Building CES, AI in 2026, and the Future of Digital Health Tech

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Kinsey Fabrizio, President of the Consumer Technology Association, takes us behind the scenes of CES, the largest tech conference in the world. Fabrizio reveals what her typical day looks, how CTA supports companies year-round, and what it takes to prepare for a conference of this size. She addresses the conversation dominating CES 2026: artificial intelligence. Moving beyond the hype, Fabrizio shares how she sees AI evolving this year and discusses the growing role of robotics in manufacturing. She also gets into her passionate for digital health tech, as an avid runner herself.