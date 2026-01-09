Sensor Tower’s Ian Simpson on the AI App Economy, Vertical Video, and the Future of Digital Metrics

Ian Simpson, Head of Innovation at Sensor Tower, discusses how his background in public affairs informs his previous work and current role, measuring the digital economy. He explains what Sensor Tower does, what companies see when using the platform, and why its services are unique in providing “one platform, every metric, total visibility.” Simpson also explores one of Sensor Tower’s boldest predictions for 2026: generative AI apps will earn more than $10 billion, with ChatGPT poised to become the top-earning app. He addresses whether OpenAI can be stopped, or if competitors like Anthropic can keep pace, while also tackling concerns about an AI bubble and what regulations he’d like to see. Finally, he explains why vertical video will drive app growth in 2026 and how it’s affecting broadcast news and traditional media.