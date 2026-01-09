Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ Joe Paluska on the Future of Energy

Joe Paluska, CMO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, explains what brought an energy company to CES, and why fusion energy might be at the center of the innovation conversation. Paluska breaks down what fusion is, how it differs from nuclear fission, and why investments in fusion have grown nearly tenfold in about five years. He discusses how close we are to commercial fusion becoming a reality and what the world would look like with commercial fusion energy. Paluska explores why his company labels fusion the “holy grail of clean energy,” and how fusion development in the U.S. compares to efforts in countries like China. He addresses two major concerns about nuclear energy: radioactive waste and the possibility of deadly accidents.