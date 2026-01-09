Lenovo and Monks’ Ed Soo Hoo and Karan Chetal on Creativity, AI’s True Costs, and Keeping Humanity at the Center of Innovation

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Ed Soo Hoo, CTO and Chief Growth Officer of Technology Services at Lenovo and Monks, joins Karan Chetal, Group Chief Officer at Monks, to discuss the intersection of humanity, AI, and creativity. A self-proclaimed “poker of bears and kicker of hornets nests” with over four decades in enterprise tech, Soo Hoo explores whether we should focus more on the machines or the people using them, and what strong leaders are doing differently. Soo Hoo explains CQ (Creativity Quotient) as the next critical skill after IQ and EQ, and argues why creativity is the real differentiator in the age of AI. Soo Hoo is also blunt about AI’s environmental footprint and other hidden costs. Chetal weighs in on what leaders are underestimating when rushing to deploy AI, and how to build and rebuild trust in brands and institutions.