Lawmakers Target Insurance Delays as Data Confirms California’s Outbound Trend

A year after L.A.’s catastrophic wildfires, thousands of homeowners say insurance delays, denied claims, and reduced payouts are keeping them displaced, prompting California lawmakers to introduce new bills aimed at faster payments, higher penalties, and more living-expense support. Meanwhile, new U-Haul data shows California continues to lead the nation in outbound moves, driven largely by everyday residents leaving for neighboring states amid high living costs, with political factors also playing a role.