Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:19
Lawmakers Target Insurance Delays as Data Confirms California’s Outbound Trend
Headlines

Lawmakers Target Insurance Delays as Data Confirms California’s Outbound Trend

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
A year after L.A.’s catastrophic wildfires, thousands of homeowners say insurance delays, denied claims, and reduced payouts are keeping them displaced, prompting California lawmakers to introduce new bills aimed at faster payments, higher penalties, and more living-expense support. Meanwhile, new U-Haul data shows California continues to lead the nation in outbound moves, driven largely by everyday residents leaving for neighboring states amid high living costs, with political factors also playing a role.
HeadlinesLA Times Studios
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Headlines thumbnail featuring JOP from Fuerza Regida

From Viral Hits to Crisis Aid: Fuerza Regida’s Global Milestone and MusiCares’ Fire Response

Headlines thumbnail featuring shipping packages

Holiday Spending Hits Record $258B; Grok AI Faces Safeguard Scrutiny

Headlines thumbnail featuring actor Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke “Humiliated” by Eviction Fundraiser; Plus, the Visionaries Behind Bad Bunny

Evangeline Lilly Reveals Traumatic Brain Injury; Mickey Rourke Faces L.A. Eviction Battle

Evangeline Lilly Reveals Traumatic Brain Injury; Mickey Rourke Faces L.A. Eviction Battle

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL 01-07-2026

Grok Faces Backlash Over Safety as Silicon Valley AI Funding Hits Record Highs

John Mayer and McG Reveal Plans for Historic Lot as Academy Finally Recognizes Casting Directors

John Mayer and McG Reveal Plans for Historic Lot as Academy Finally Recognizes Casting Directors

Democrats Split on 5% Wealth Tax as Tesla Loses Global Lead to China’s BYD

Democrats Split on 5% Wealth Tax as Tesla Loses Global Lead to China’s BYD

‘Stereophonic’ Hits the Pantages as the Oscars Announce a Historic Move to YouTube

Silicon Valley’s $2.8 Billion Robotics Bet Meets Kim Kardashian’s Skims Livestream Breakthrough

De Los Ranks the 10 Best Latino Albums of 2025: Bad Bunny Leads as Oscar Race Heats Up

Port of L.A. Ends 2025 With Tariff Surge as SpaceX Eyes Record-Breaking IPO

Oscar Frontrunners on Resisting Typecasting and Taking the Reins

Advertisement