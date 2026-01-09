A tour of miniature Hollywood

Hollywood Heritage, a nonprofit, is rehabbing an 80-year-old miniature version of Hollywood.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tom Carroll stopped by the Hollywood Heritage Preservation Annex to meet his coworker, columnist Mary McNamara, who published a piece taking a look back at the preservation work Hollywood Heritage has done since the 1980s.