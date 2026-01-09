Hot Takes on Fusion: Comedy Meets Revolutionary Energy Science

In an invitation-only event at the LA Times Studios space in the CES Foundry in Las Vegas, comedians Jason and Randy Sklar, better known as the Sklar Brothers, join forces with two experts for an unconventional event on the future of fusion-based nuclear energy. Alex Creely, Director of Tokamak Operations at Commonwealth Fusion Systems, and Tammy Ma, Director of the Livermore Institute for Fusion Technology, bring the science, while the Sklars bring the jokes. Together, they explore how this science is suddenly within reach, what makes it a clean energy source, and what it would mean for commercial fusion to become a reality.