Trump Proposes Ban on Institutional Home Buyers; Google and Character.AI Settle Lawsuits
President Trump is proposing a ban on institutional investors buying single-family homes, arguing the move could ease housing costs for families, but experts are questioning how much of an impact the move could have. Meanwhile, Google and Character.AI are settling lawsuits from families who allege AI chatbots harmed their teenagers’ mental health, as concerns mount about more safeguards for young people using artificial intelligence.