Your morning catch-up: A proposed tax on billionaires, how a mysterious news site could influence California's election and more big stories
Trump Proposes Ban on Institutional Home Buyers; Google and Character.AI Settle Lawsuits
Headlines

Trump Proposes Ban on Institutional Home Buyers; Google and Character.AI Settle Lawsuits

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
President Trump is proposing a ban on institutional investors buying single-family homes, arguing the move could ease housing costs for families, but experts are questioning how much of an impact the move could have. Meanwhile, Google and Character.AI are settling lawsuits from families who allege AI chatbots harmed their teenagers’ mental health, as concerns mount about more safeguards for young people using artificial intelligence.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

