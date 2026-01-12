‘The Studio’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ Top SAG Noms as Universal Music Taps Nvidia for AI
- Share via
The Screen Actors Guild has unveiled the nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards. “One Battle After Another” leads the film nominees, while “The Studio” dominates the television categories ahead of the ceremony’s March livestream on Netflix. Meanwhile, Universal Music Group has announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop “responsible AI” tools with the goal of enhancing music discovery while also protecting artists, copyright, and creative ownership.