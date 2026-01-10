Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:38
Long Beach cafe honors the memory of owner’s late girlfriend
California

Long Beach cafe honors the memory of owner’s late girlfriend

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
Reinne’s Place, founded by Tommy Le, honors the life of his late girlfriend, Reinne Lim who passed away in 2022 after a wrong-way DUI crash struck the couple head-on.

After given a second opportunity at life, he knew he wanted to pursue their shared dream of opening up their own coffee shop.

Reinne’s Place currently operates as a pop-up at @opengallerylb in Long Beach and has become a space of healing through “Reinne Checks.” His loving way of inviting visitors to share their stories of love and grief.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement