Long Beach cafe honors the memory of owner’s late girlfriend

Reinne’s Place, founded by Tommy Le, honors the life of his late girlfriend, Reinne Lim who passed away in 2022 after a wrong-way DUI crash struck the couple head-on.



After given a second opportunity at life, he knew he wanted to pursue their shared dream of opening up their own coffee shop.



Reinne’s Place currently operates as a pop-up at @opengallerylb in Long Beach and has become a space of healing through “Reinne Checks.” His loving way of inviting visitors to share their stories of love and grief.