Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:48
Angelenos demand accountability and justice after fatal Minneapolis shooting
California

Angelenos demand accountability and justice after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
Angelenos held vigils across Los Angeles demanding accountability and expressing solidarity with victims of violence of ongoing ICE raids.

The demonstrations are followed by the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an immigration agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Boyle Heights activist group @centrocso gathered at Mariachi Plaza with mariachi singers to show support for affected families and to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement