Angelenos demand accountability and justice after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Angelenos held vigils across Los Angeles demanding accountability and expressing solidarity with victims of violence of ongoing ICE raids.



The demonstrations are followed by the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an immigration agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.



Boyle Heights activist group @centrocso gathered at Mariachi Plaza with mariachi singers to show support for affected families and to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.