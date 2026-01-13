Advertisement
Los Angeles debates controversial ‘Zone Zero’ policy in the wake of the 2025 wildfires
Los Angeles debates controversial ‘Zone Zero’ policy in the wake of the 2025 wildfires

Some L.A. residents are championing a proposed fire-safety rule, referred to as “Zone Zero,” requiring the clearance of flammable material within the first five feet of homes. Others are skeptical of its value.

By Noah Haggerty
Elijah Wolfson and Saul Gonzalez
After the Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed thousands of homes in Los Angeles County, residents are debating whether a new state requirement to clear flammable material around homes — potentially including shrubs, plants and grass — is actually effective and worth the disruption to urban ecosystems.

Studies looking at recent, destructive wildfires in California have found that removing flammable material within the first five feet of the home, dubbed “Zone Zero,” provides a meaningful reduction in the risk of a wildfire destroying a home.

However, some Los Angeles County residents and ecologists argue the research is preliminary and point to anecdotal evidence of healthy vegetation actually shielding homes from embers.

The state’s Board of Forestry and Fire Protection is currently debating whether to allow some healthy vegetation in the final form of the requirements, which won’t take effect for existing homes until 2029 at the earliest and will only apply to areas with very high fire hazard.
