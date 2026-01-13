Hollywood War: Paramount Legal Battle Erupts as Stars Sparkle at the 2026 Golden Globes
Paramount has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery over its decision to sell to Netflix, claiming the studio’s board failed to properly disclose how it handled the auction process. Paramount argues its bid offered greater long-term value and is seeking transparency rather than blocking the deal. Then, a look behind the scenes at the Golden Globes, where stars reunited, reflected on wins, and shared candid moments away from the cameras.