VIDEO | 02:22
A green juice that doesn’t feel like homework

By Daniel Hernandez and Mark E. Potts
It doesn’t have to feel like green juice homework. Food editor Daniel Hernandez gives his recipe for a Mexican green juice he drinks daily.
Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a finalist for a James Beard Media Award in 2024 for his series on dining and travel in Mexico City.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

