Stocks Searching for Direction as Inflation Cools; Tariffs, Earnings Keep Markets on Edge | The Financial Market | 01-13-2026
Traders are digesting a report on December consumer price inflation, new tariffs targeting Iran, and the kickoff of earnings season. Delta, JPMorgan, and tech names like Intel are in focus, while Chipotle fuels workouts with free double protein today.
