Welcome, Darth Vader: Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge changes course to ‘classic’ ‘Star Wars’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In a shift from its original design intent, “classic” characters such as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa will soon be featured in “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” The changes take affect this April, and mean the land will no longer be largely wedded to a specific timeline.