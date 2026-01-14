Port of Long Beach Sets All-Time Cargo Record as Steve Jobs Rarities Hit the Auction Block
The Port of Long Beach closed out a record year in 2025, moving 9.8 million containers despite global trade volatility and high tariffs. New leadership is now advancing a $3.2 billion plan to double capacity by 2050 and reach zero carbon emissions. Meanwhile, rare pieces of Apple history head to auction, including early checks signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, prototype hardware, and personal items that offer a closer look at Jobs’ life before Apple became a global powerhouse.