Breaking down our list of the 101 best L.A. movies

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The best 101 best films of L.A. have some fun ones, but a lot of dark, sad, violent films as well. Maybe that’s the story of Los Angeles? Staff writer Mark Olsen, Film critic Amy Nicholson and Columnist Glenn Whipp discuss why the list is made up of these films.