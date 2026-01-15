A new meaning of working from home
Ever grabbed coffee from someone’s home kitchen?
- Share via
In November 2024, L.A. County Department of Health rolled out Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKO) — a program that lets home kitchens get certified and operate legally as businesses.
Tom checked out Granada, a coffee shop in Angelino Heights that just opened last week using the program.
Find more info on MEHKO permits at publichealth.lacounty.gov
Tom checked out Granada, a coffee shop in Angelino Heights that just opened last week using the program.
Find more info on MEHKO permits at publichealth.lacounty.gov