A new meaning of working from home

California

Ever grabbed coffee from someone’s home kitchen?

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
In November 2024, L.A. County Department of Health rolled out Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKO) — a program that lets home kitchens get certified and operate legally as businesses.

Tom checked out Granada, a coffee shop in Angelino Heights that just opened last week using the program.

Find more info on MEHKO permits at publichealth.lacounty.gov
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

