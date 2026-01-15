In ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ faith and science crawl from the muck

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” continues the zombie franchise with new director Nia DaCosta, exploring themes of faith, science and human community. Ralph Fiennes plays an intellectual survivor who builds monuments from skulls in the Scottish Highlands and forms an unlikely bond with an alpha zombie. The film blends absurdist humor with graphic gore, featuring a cult of young killers in blonde wigs and Adidas-shoe masks as philosophical symbols.