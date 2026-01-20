Advertisement
His Excellency Dr. Bandar Alknawy on Saudi Healthcare Innovation, Vision 2030, and the Future of Medical Research

By Faith PinnowHost 
His Excellency Dr. Bandar Alknawy, CEO of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and President of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, provides insight into the Saudi healthcare system and how its structure could benefit cutting-edge research. Dr. Alknawy discusses collaborations with the United States on both private and public levels, highlighting innovative work emerging from the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center. And he shares details about his newly published book, “Organizational Insights: Healthcare Perspective: An Introduction to the Dynamics of Healthcare Excellence.”
