Stocks in Comeback Mode, Tech and Banks Lead Recovery | The Financial Market | 01-15-2026
After two days of losses, major U.S. indexes are higher on Thursday, with chipmakers and big banks posting gains while energy and healthcare lag. Meanwhile, the latest economic data points to a solid jobs market.

