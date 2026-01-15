Advertisement
LA Pizza Alliance makes free pizzas for those in need
Stephanie Breijo.
By Rebecca Castillo and Stephanie Breijo
The LA Pizza Alliance has one mission: to provide free pizza to anyone in LA who needs it.

In the wake of fires, ICE raids and more, dozens of L.A. pizzerias continued their commitment through a night of pizza making at La Sorted’s in Chinatown. They aim to plan more events throughout the year, where people in need can sign up to have a free pizza delivered. To learn more or get involved, visit lapizzaalliance.com.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

