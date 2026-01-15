LA Pizza Alliance makes free pizzas for those in need

The LA Pizza Alliance has one mission: to provide free pizza to anyone in LA who needs it.



In the wake of fires, ICE raids and more, dozens of L.A. pizzerias continued their commitment through a night of pizza making at La Sorted’s in Chinatown. They aim to plan more events throughout the year, where people in need can sign up to have a free pizza delivered. To learn more or get involved, visit lapizzaalliance.com.