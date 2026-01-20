Advertisement
HRH Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Badar Al Saud on Healthspan, Longevity, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

By LA Times Studios Staff
Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Haya Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Research at Hevolution Foundation, discusses how Saudi Arabia is advancing the science of aging and longevity through a genomics-first, evidence-driven approach. Princess Dr. Al Saud breaks down the Saudi healthcare system and explains why it doesn’t receive more international attention, and explores the crucial difference between lifespan and healthspan. She addresses why international perspectives are essential in the healthspan movement, and how collaboration across geographies and disciplines is key to finding equitable, scalable solutions.
