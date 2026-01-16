This ‘Ashes to Films’ festival film honors pet owners who survived the Altadena fire

A year after the Palisades and Altadena fires, the Ashes to Films Festival honored the works of 10 survivors. Over the course of a weekend, attendees could view the films these survivors made. The festival aimed to highlight the hope and resiliency of life after the fires.
